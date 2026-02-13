UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $112,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,878,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,595,641,000 after buying an additional 3,907,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,497,000 after buying an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after buying an additional 8,448,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cevian Capital II GP LTD increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,340,000 after buying an additional 4,330,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

