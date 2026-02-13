Savvy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $284.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

