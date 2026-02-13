Leuthold Group LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 1,166,547 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,330 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 45.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 452,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 104.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,368,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 698,767 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $28.15.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,176,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,803,485. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,478 shares of company stock worth $18,252,526. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

