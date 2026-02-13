Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 237,097 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,097 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $290,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Shares of ORCL opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

