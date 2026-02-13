Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $201,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,038.59 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $904.70. The company has a market capitalization of $981.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.