Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.26% of Photronics worth $57,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,306,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 826,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Photronics by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,036.79. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $341,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 410,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,022,310.50. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.54 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.