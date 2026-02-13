What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for goeasy FY2025 Earnings?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.62. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2026 earnings at $20.19 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$245.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.75.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$121.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$117.52 and a 52-week high of C$216.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.30.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million for the quarter. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 19.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

