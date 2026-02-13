Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 22,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 426.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 342.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 307,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

