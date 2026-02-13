4,032 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7%
MCD stock opened at $331.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.07. The stock has a market cap of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $333.38.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.
Insider Activity
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,439 shares of company stock worth $9,772,464. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS topped consensus), a primary bullish catalyst for the stock. McDonald’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Value-driven traffic recovery — Management says Extra Value Meals, $5 meal bundles and promotions lifted U.S. traffic and drove the fastest comparable-sales growth in over two years, while loyalty engagement climbed strongly. McDONALD’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets rising — Multiple firms have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings after the beat, supporting upside momentum. MCD Price Target Raised at Truist (example)
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/pop-culture buzz — Stunts like free McNugget “caviar” kits and the seasonal Shamrock Shake generated headlines and short-term traffic spikes; good for brand momentum but limited long-term earnings impact. McDonald’s launches McNugget caviar kits
- Negative Sentiment: Franchisee tensions — Some franchisees are resisting centralized pricing/value directives; uneven local execution or disputes could limit consistent margin or traffic benefits. Value is the key to McDonald’s growth plans, but it’s creating tensions with some franchisees
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A senior U.S. executive disclosed a ~2,626-share sale (~$854k), which some investors view as profit-taking after the earnings pop. SEC Form 4: Joseph M. Erlinger sale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.63.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
