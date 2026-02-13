4,032 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7%

MCD stock opened at $331.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.07. The stock has a market cap of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $333.38.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 313.07%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,439 shares of company stock worth $9,772,464. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More McDonald’s News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

