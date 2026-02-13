Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $59,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ventas by 130.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,868 shares of company stock worth $7,574,022. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

