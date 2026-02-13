Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.17 Million in BlackRock $BLK

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,055.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,093.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 107,788 shares of company stock worth $120,147,417 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

