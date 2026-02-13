ING Groep NV Acquires 8,880 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

