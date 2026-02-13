Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 38,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 123,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and buyback — ZBH topped estimates on revenue and EPS, and the company announced a new buyback that pushed the stock higher after results. Positive near-term cash-return and sales momentum were highlighted. Article Title

Q4 beat and buyback — ZBH topped estimates on revenue and EPS, and the company announced a new buyback that pushed the stock higher after results. Positive near-term cash-return and sales momentum were highlighted. Positive Sentiment: Buy-side upgrade — BTIG Research issued a “Buy” on ZBH, supporting upside sentiment among some investors. Article Title

Buy-side upgrade — BTIG Research issued a “Buy” on ZBH, supporting upside sentiment among some investors. Positive Sentiment: Index inclusion/lift — Coverage noted ZBH’s results helped lift the Russell 1000 Healthcare index, signaling industry-level recognition of the quarter. Article Title

Index inclusion/lift — Coverage noted ZBH’s results helped lift the Russell 1000 Healthcare index, signaling industry-level recognition of the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target moves — Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised ZBH price targets to $98 while keeping neutral/equal-weight ratings, which signals modest upside but not a broad bullish repositioning. Article Title

Analyst price-target moves — Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised ZBH price targets to $98 while keeping neutral/equal-weight ratings, which signals modest upside but not a broad bullish repositioning. Neutral Sentiment: Hold reaffirmation — Needham reaffirmed a “Hold” on ZBH, reflecting mixed analyst conviction despite the beat. Article Title

Hold reaffirmation — Needham reaffirmed a “Hold” on ZBH, reflecting mixed analyst conviction despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — A MarketBeat piece comparing healthcare earnings highlights peers (e.g., AstraZeneca) outperforming in profit growth, which provides cross-checks for relative performance but is not company-specific. Article Title

Sector context — A MarketBeat piece comparing healthcare earnings highlights peers (e.g., AstraZeneca) outperforming in profit growth, which provides cross-checks for relative performance but is not company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Guidance caution from salesforce changes — Deep-dive coverage flagged a U.S. salesforce overhaul that prompted management to strike a measured tone on FY26 guidance, introducing execution risk that likely weighs on the stock today. Article Title

Guidance caution from salesforce changes — Deep-dive coverage flagged a U.S. salesforce overhaul that prompted management to strike a measured tone on FY26 guidance, introducing execution risk that likely weighs on the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Measured tone on guidance in the earnings call — Transcripts and coverage emphasize that while Q4 beat, management set cautious FY26 commentary and guidance range, which may limit investor upside until execution is clearer. Article Title

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.