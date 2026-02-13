Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,989 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 8,150 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%.The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation is a Florida-based holding company that engages in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s operations are organized into four principal segments: Life Insurance, Accident and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Risk Retention Group. Through these lines of business, Atlantic American provides a range of insurance products and services to individuals, businesses and affinity groups across the United States.

In its Life Insurance segment, Atlantic American offers traditional whole life and universal life policies, emphasizing guaranteed death benefits and cash value accumulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.