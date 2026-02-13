Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $82.93 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $750,807.36. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $24,224,759. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Roku delivered a clear beat on Q4: $0.53 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and $1.39B revenue vs. $1.35B expected, showing accelerating platform revenue and improved profitability trends. Roku Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Roku delivered a clear beat on Q4: $0.53 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and $1.39B revenue vs. $1.35B expected, showing accelerating platform revenue and improved profitability trends. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$5.5B) above Street estimates, citing an expected rebound in digital advertising and strength in ad‑based streaming — a key driver for upside to ad revenue and margins. Roku forecasts annual revenue above estimates

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$5.5B) above Street estimates, citing an expected rebound in digital advertising and strength in ad‑based streaming — a key driver for upside to ad revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Product & monetization initiatives: management flagged premium subscription bundles and partnerships (including Amazon) as levers to diversify ARPU and accelerate high‑margin platform revenue. These initiatives underpin the bullish narrative on long‑term margin expansion. Roku Signals Plan For Premium Subscription Bundles

Product & monetization initiatives: management flagged premium subscription bundles and partnerships (including Amazon) as levers to diversify ARPU and accelerate high‑margin platform revenue. These initiatives underpin the bullish narrative on long‑term margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has shifted more positive (e.g., Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy and several firms raised targets), which supports sentiment but doesn’t guarantee sustained outperformance. Zacks Upgrade

Analyst sentiment has shifted more positive (e.g., Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy and several firms raised targets), which supports sentiment but doesn’t guarantee sustained outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Roku posted investor materials and hosted a webcast (earnings call transcript available) — useful for line‑item detail and management color but neutral until guidance or cadence changes materially. Earnings Call Transcript

Roku posted investor materials and hosted a webcast (earnings call transcript available) — useful for line‑item detail and management color but neutral until guidance or cadence changes materially. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares (~$4.54M). While not uncommon, the disclosure can prompt short‑term caution and add selling pressure. CEO Form 4

Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares (~$4.54M). While not uncommon, the disclosure can prompt short‑term caution and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and forward EPS remain mixed: reported net margin and ROE are still slightly negative and some models expect negative FY EPS, keeping valuation and consistent profitability as lingering risk factors. MarketBeat Roku Summary

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

