Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of MTRN opened at $160.06 on Friday. Materion has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth $241,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at $225,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

