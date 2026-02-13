Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vertiv Trading Down 5.0%
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Vertiv
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and upbeat outlook — Vertiv reported $1.36 EPS (vs. $1.29 est.), raised 2026 guidance and highlighted record orders/backlog driven by AI/data‑center demand, which is the main catalyst for the rally. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 24.7% on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Market view: earnings reinforce AI infrastructure story — Coverage notes strong book‑to‑bill, massive backlog growth and robust order momentum underpinning further upside potential. Vertiv Earnings Prove the AI Infrastructure Boom Is Intact
- Positive Sentiment: Shares gap up on the news — multiple reports show the stock jumped in premarket/trading after the better‑than‑expected results and guidance. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target raise — Mizuho bumped its target substantially (to $290) and kept an outperform stance, signaling increased analyst conviction. Mizuho price target raise coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term growth thesis supported — analysis pieces outline three reasons Vertiv can remain a high‑growth name (AI/data‑center structural tailwinds, pricing power, expanding backlog). Is Vertiv (VRT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think “Yes”
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available — transcripts and presentations provide management detail on orders, pricing, backlog and 2026 assumptions for investors doing deeper due diligence. Vertiv Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed reaction / one report notes shares briefly fell — despite the EPS beat and backlog surge, revenue was nearly flat to consensus (slightly below in some reads), prompting some sellers and volatility; the stock is now extended and may face a pullback or consolidation. Vertiv Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.
View Our Latest Analysis on VRT
Vertiv Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertiv
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.