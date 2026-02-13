Chain (XCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.50 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $190.13 million and $7.50 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,723.48 or 0.99154150 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,432,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,034,744,448 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

