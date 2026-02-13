Head-To-Head Comparison: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TaskUs and Fobi AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 5 1 1 2.25 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 70.51%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Fobi AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 7.11% 21.27% 11.34% Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Fobi AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.98 million 0.89 $45.87 million $0.89 10.96 Fobi AI $2.16 million 4.35 -$8.11 million ($0.03) -1.33

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TaskUs beats Fobi AI on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Fobi AI

(Get Free Report)

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.