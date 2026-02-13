Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 27.65%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

