Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 5.9% increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after buying an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.