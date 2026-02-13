Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 5.9% increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.
Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Activity at Prologis
In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after buying an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
