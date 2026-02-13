Loop Capital Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $180.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.90.

NYSE:EMR opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

