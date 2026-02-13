Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.79 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $681.04 million and approximately $81.79 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,958,269,826 coins and its circulating supply is 752,611,023 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

