Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

NASDAQ MU opened at $413.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

