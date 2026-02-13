Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and fresh, higher price targets (including a new street-high $600 target from TD Cowen and other upward revisions) have lifted investor sentiment and helped fuel recent gaps and rallies. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Street price-target increases and buy/outperform notes (e.g., Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, others) underpin expectations for further upside as analysts model stronger AI/data-center demand and tighter memory markets. Micron Stock Gets a New Street-High $600 Target — TD Cowen Sees 55% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Management and the CFO confirmed HBM4 is in high-volume production and shipments, and signaled persistent supply tightness — details investors view as validating Micron’s ability to capture AI-driven memory pricing tailwinds. Micron’s stock pops. Here’s what an executive just said to calm nervous investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Community and data-scrape summaries highlight management’s supply-demand outlook, an on-track NAND facility expansion, and bullish EPS/target scenarios that amplify investor optimism. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Samsung says it has begun mass production and commercial shipments of HBM4, which raises competitive dynamics and keeps Micron’s roadmap and pricing premium under investor scrutiny. Samsung Claims to Be First to Ship New Memory Chips. What It Means for Micron.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and deep-dive pieces question whether Micron’s momentum can mirror other mega winners; these articles help frame risk/reward but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Is Micron Technology Stock the Next Nvidia?
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warn Micron may be “priced to perfection”; a Seeking Alpha downgrade argues valuation now embeds very aggressive assumptions, which could pressure the stock if growth or pricing moderates. Micron Is Priced To Perfection In A Non-Perfect Market (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and concentrated profit-taking reported across platforms may add short-term selling pressure for some investors. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MU opened at $413.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
