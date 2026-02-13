Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Moving iMage Technologies’ conference call:

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

The company completed the DCS loudspeaker acquisition (funded with ~$1.5M cash), has onboarded inventory and systems, established warehouses in California, the Netherlands and China, and signed distribution with 25+ dealers to sell DCS in 50+ countries.

(funded with ~$1.5M cash), has onboarded inventory and systems, established warehouses in California, the Netherlands and China, and signed distribution with 25+ dealers to sell DCS in 50+ countries. Q2 results showed improvement — revenue rose 10% to $3.3M , gross profit increased 24% to $1.16M with gross margin up to 30.7%, and both operating and net losses narrowed versus prior year.

, gross profit increased 24% to $1.16M with gross margin up to 30.7%, and both operating and net losses narrowed versus prior year. The balance sheet remains solid with net cash of $3.9M , working capital of $4.46M and no long-term debt, though cash fell from $5.3M and inventory rose due to the DCS purchase.

, working capital of $4.46M and no long-term debt, though cash fell from $5.3M and inventory rose due to the DCS purchase. Near-term outlook is cautious and seasonal — management expects Q3 revenue of about $3M with modest initial DCS ramp and says long-term demand depends on cinema CapEx timing and content pipelines.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.52. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.