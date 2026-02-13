Aster Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (ASTER)

Aster (ASTER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Aster token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aster has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Aster has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $192.24 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aster Token Profile

Aster was first traded on September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,985,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,476,232,867 tokens. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Aster’s official website is www.asterdex.com.

Aster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,985,112.44644838 with 2,476,232,867.35644838 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.70307421 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $247,196,585.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

