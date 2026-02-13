Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Unicharm updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.660 EPS.

Unicharm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $3.16 on Friday. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.