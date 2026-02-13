Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$145.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$159.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.83. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$95.38 and a 52 week high of C$214.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$663.15 million during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

