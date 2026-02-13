Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,975 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 119,238 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

