Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,975 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 119,238 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.
Trending Headlines about Invesco DB Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Russia’s Volgograd refinery halted processing after a drone attack, a near‑term supply disruption that can support oil prices and provide some upside to oil‑linked funds like DBO. Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery halts processing after drone attack
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical tension headlines (U.S.–Iran) have caused price spikes at times, but recent reports show tensions’ impact on markets is limited and inconsistent, so they are only intermittently supporting prices. Oil Consolidates Amid Middle East Tensions, Weaker Demand Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: The IEA warned of a record 3.7 million barrels‑per‑day surplus and cut its demand growth outlook, signaling structural downward pressure on prices — a primary driver of DBO’s decline. Record 3.7M bpd Surplus Sparks Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Reports show a large U.S. crude inventory build (EIA ~8.5M barrels) and analysts expect supply to exceed demand this year — immediate bearish fundamentals for oil ETFs. Oil Futures Edge Lower Despite Iran Risk Premium Intact
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. issued a licence allowing India’s Reliance to buy Venezuelan oil, and Serbia’s NIS sought a U.S. sanctions waiver to keep importing Russian crude — both developments ease supply constraints and add downward pressure on prices. India’s Reliance wins U.S. licence for Venezuelan oil Serbia’s NIS seeks new sanctions waiver
- Negative Sentiment: Broader industry data (IEA, OPEC) point to slower demand growth and rising global supply this year, which keeps pressure on oil prices and on DBO’s NAV. Global oil demand to rise by less than expected, IEA says
Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 3.2%
About Invesco DB Oil Fund
PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DB Oil Fund
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.