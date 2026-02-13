Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 2,049,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 124,502,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

