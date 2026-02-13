Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

FNMA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Fannie Mae Trading Down 7.7%

Fannie Mae stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Fannie Mae has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%.

Fannie Mae Company Profile

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

