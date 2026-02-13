Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

