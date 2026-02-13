Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.690-5.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.390 EPS.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 652.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,200,547.94. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Q4 beat and bullish FY/Q1 guidance — Iron Mountain reported EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.39 expected and revenue $1.84B vs. $1.80B; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.69–$5.79 (well above consensus) and Q1 EPS guidance of $1.39. This combination of an earnings beat plus materially higher forward guidance is the main catalyst for the move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AFFO/revenue strength and five years of record growth — AFFO and revenues rose year‑over‑year and topped estimates, and management said Q4 marked another all‑time high driven by data‑center leasing. These operational metrics support the beat and expected cash generation. Read More.

AFFO/revenue strength and five years of record growth — AFFO and revenues rose year‑over‑year and topped estimates, and management said Q4 marked another all‑time high driven by data‑center leasing. These operational metrics support the beat and expected cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center demand is the growth engine — Management highlighted strong enterprise demand for land leases for AI/data‑center builds; analysts and press framed this as the primary structural growth driver. That narrative supports higher revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Data‑center demand is the growth engine — Management highlighted strong enterprise demand for land leases for AI/data‑center builds; analysts and press framed this as the primary structural growth driver. That narrative supports higher revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.864/share (annualized yield ~3.3%), payable Apr 3 with an ex‑dividend date of Mar 16; that supports the income case for long‑term holders. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.864/share (annualized yield ~3.3%), payable Apr 3 with an ex‑dividend date of Mar 16; that supports the income case for long‑term holders. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and materials available — Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release provide additional details on segment performance and capital allocation for investors who want to dig deeper. Read More. · Read More.

Conference call and materials available — Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release provide additional details on segment performance and capital allocation for investors who want to dig deeper. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and ROE concerns remain — Despite top‑line growth, net margin was modest (~2.4%) and reported a negative return on equity (~‑112.7%), metrics investors should monitor given the stock’s elevated valuation. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

