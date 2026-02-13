BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.87). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 50.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

