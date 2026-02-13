iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.70 and last traded at GBX 17.95. 772,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 265,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.69.

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iomart Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iomart Group plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

