Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,716,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,198 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after acquiring an additional 534,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,274,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,880,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $125.31 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Bloomberg Law report says “death bet” cases like the lawsuit involving Apollo suffered a major procedural setback, a development that reduces legal risk for Apollo and could ease investor concern. Article Title

A Bloomberg Law report says “death bet” cases like the lawsuit involving Apollo suffered a major procedural setback, a development that reduces legal risk for Apollo and could ease investor concern. Positive Sentiment: Apollo partnered with Schroders to launch hybrid income solutions blending public and private assets for wealth/retirement clients — expands product distribution and fee opportunities. Article Title

Apollo partnered with Schroders to launch hybrid income solutions blending public and private assets for wealth/retirement clients — expands product distribution and fee opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports show Apollo is near a roughly $3.4 billion loan deal to finance Nvidia chips for xAI — a large lending/credit arrangement that could generate meaningful origination fees and interest income. Article Title

Reports show Apollo is near a roughly $3.4 billion loan deal to finance Nvidia chips for xAI — a large lending/credit arrangement that could generate meaningful origination fees and interest income. Positive Sentiment: Legal advisers Argus and Latham advised an Apollo‑led consortium on a $1.45bn acquisition of Molycop — signals continued deal flow and private equity investment activity. Article Title

Legal advisers Argus and Latham advised an Apollo‑led consortium on a $1.45bn acquisition of Molycop — signals continued deal flow and private equity investment activity. Positive Sentiment: Standard Chartered’s finance chief is leaving to join Apollo — management hire that could bolster Apollo’s finance/operational bench and be read positively by investors. Article Title

Standard Chartered’s finance chief is leaving to join Apollo — management hire that could bolster Apollo’s finance/operational bench and be read positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Apollo presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for modelling guidance but no headline surprises flagged. Article Title

Apollo presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for modelling guidance but no headline surprises flagged. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/opinion pieces (Yahoo/Seeking Alpha) discuss whether the recent pullback creates a valuation opportunity — these are analyst/OPINION pieces rather than company developments. Article Title

Coverage/opinion pieces (Yahoo/Seeking Alpha) discuss whether the recent pullback creates a valuation opportunity — these are analyst/OPINION pieces rather than company developments. Neutral Sentiment: A GlobeNewswire item reports a JV closing for Sotherly Hotels — likely peripheral unless Apollo has direct exposure (no clear Apollo tie reported). Article Title

A GlobeNewswire item reports a JV closing for Sotherly Hotels — likely peripheral unless Apollo has direct exposure (no clear Apollo tie reported). Neutral Sentiment: Apollo CFO commented that the market’s reaction to software is “extreme” — color on management views but not a direct earnings/macro surprise. Article Title

Apollo CFO commented that the market’s reaction to software is “extreme” — color on management views but not a direct earnings/macro surprise. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Apollo — raises potential litigation headline risk and likely pressured the stock today. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Apollo — raises potential litigation headline risk and likely pressured the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Barclays published a pessimistic forecast for APO stock — adds bearish analyst pressure. Article Title

Barclays published a pessimistic forecast for APO stock — adds bearish analyst pressure. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target to $162 — a downgrade in target level that can weigh on sentiment even if the target remains above current price. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

