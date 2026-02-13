IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm had revenue of $274.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.400 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from IPG Photonics’ conference call:
- Q4 revenue topped expectations, rising 17% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, and full-year revenue grew 3% (the first annual increase since 2021); management cites book-to-bill above one as evidence of improving demand and momentum into 2026.
- The company is successfully diversifying beyond materials processing — medical sales grew 21% to a record level (new FDA-cleared products shipping) and IPG launched the Crossbow directed-energy system and opened an IPG Defense facility in Huntsville, expanding addressable markets.
- Margins were pressured by planned inventory moves and a persistent tariff headwind (~150–200 bps), producing adjusted gross margin near the midpoint of guidance and under-absorption of fixed costs that management expects to continue partially into 2026.
- Strong liquidity and shareholder returns — the company finished Q4 with $839 million cash, no debt, repurchased $53M of stock in 2025 and authorized a new $100M buyback while guiding higher CapEx (~$90–$100M) due to timing shifts into 2026.
IPG Photonics Price Performance
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $150.25 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.31, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,926,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,283,916.87. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,721,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,253,969.08. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,913 shares of company stock worth $36,233,025. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key IPG Photonics News
Here are the key news stories impacting IPG Photonics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and top‑line beat — Q4 EPS and revenue exceeded estimates, with revenue up ~17% year‑over‑year, underpinning the immediate market reaction. IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance and management commentary were constructive — the company provided Q1 EPS guidance (0.10–0.40) and revenue range that, together with management tone, reinforced upside expectations and helped fuel the rally. Why IPG Photonics Jumped 35% Today, Even as the Markets Were Down
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest dynamics and technical squeeze potential amplified the move — coverage notes elevated short positioning and a subsequent push to a 52‑week high, which can accelerate upside on a strong print. Highly Short Stock IPG Photonics Hits 52-Week High After Strong Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Full conference‑call materials and transcripts posted — investors can review management’s detail in the call transcript and slide deck to assess sustainability of order trends and margin outlook. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript IPG Photonics Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Watch for near‑term risk: the Q1 EPS range has a low end below consensus and the stock already trades at a rich multiple, so upside depends on sustained revenue/margin improvement; momentum stocks can reverse if follow‑through weakens. IPG Photonics (IPGP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.
In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.
