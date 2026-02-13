Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $228.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

