Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,515 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 366,589 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTW opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 410,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,194,000.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

