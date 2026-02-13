Provenance Blockchain Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $930.47 million and approximately $10.59 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,973,653,127 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

