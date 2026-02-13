Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 and last traded at GBX 1.50. Approximately 8,528,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 2,552,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10.

Genflow Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Genflow Biosciences Company Profile

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

