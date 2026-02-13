BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 434 and last traded at GBX 424.50, with a volume of 144518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.28.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

