Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 937621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.77%.

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $520,141.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,487.36. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,102 shares of company stock worth $5,022,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

