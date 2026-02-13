Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.78), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.390 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Iron Mountain’s conference call:

Iron Mountain reported another record year in 2025 with revenue up 12% to $6.9B , Adjusted EBITDA up 15% to $2.57B , and AFFO up 15% to $1.54B , and the fourth quarter beat expectations with ~17% YoY growth.

The data center business is a major growth driver— data center revenue +30% in 2025 (Q4 +39%)

Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) showed outsized momentum— ALM revenue +63% in 2025 (40% organic); Q4 organic +56% —and Iron Mountain guided to about $850M ALM revenue in 2026 Management gave a confident 2026 outlook with total revenue $7.625B–$7.775B , Adjusted EBITDA $2.875B–$2.925B , and AFFO $1.705B–$1.735B , plans modestly lower capex (growth ~$2.0B, recurring ~$150M), and ended 2025 with net lease adjusted leverage of ~4.9x . Some risks/pressure points remain—services mix temporarily reduced overall gross margin despite services margin improvement, data center expansion depends on pre‑leasing and backlog conversion, FX and quarter-to-quarter data management variability can affect near-term comps, and the Treasury contract is conservative in 2026 ( $45M ) with the expected larger ramp not certain until future years.

—and Iron Mountain guided to about

Iron Mountain Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE IRM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 652.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $5,760,877.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,607 shares of company stock worth $9,970,025. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 597.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,221,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Iron Mountain

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish FY/Q1 guidance — Iron Mountain reported EPS of $1.44 vs. $1.39 expected and revenue $1.84B vs. $1.80B; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.69–$5.79 (well above consensus) and Q1 EPS guidance of $1.39. This combination of an earnings beat plus materially higher forward guidance is the main catalyst for the move higher.

Positive Sentiment: AFFO/revenue strength and five years of record growth — AFFO and revenues rose year‑over‑year and topped estimates, and management said Q4 marked another all‑time high driven by data‑center leasing. These operational metrics support the beat and expected cash generation.

Positive Sentiment: Data‑center demand is the growth engine — Management highlighted strong enterprise demand for land leases for AI/data‑center builds; analysts and press framed this as the primary structural growth driver. That narrative supports higher revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.864/share (annualized yield ~3.3%), payable Apr 3 with an ex‑dividend date of Mar 16; that supports the income case for long‑term holders.

Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and materials available — Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release provide additional details on segment performance and capital allocation for investors who want to dig deeper.

Negative Sentiment: Profitability and ROE concerns remain — Despite top‑line growth, net margin was modest (~2.4%) and reported a negative return on equity (~‑112.7%), metrics investors should monitor given the stock's elevated valuation.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

