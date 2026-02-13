Contrasting Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) and Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB)

Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB – Get Free Report) and Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomed and Billiontoone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomed N/A N/A -$3.26 million ($0.16) -1.48 Billiontoone $152.58 million 26.90 -$41.57 million $0.10 896.90

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Biomed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Billiontoone. Advanced Biomed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Billiontoone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Biomed and Billiontoone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomed 1 0 0 0 1.00 Billiontoone 1 3 6 0 2.50

Billiontoone has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Billiontoone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Billiontoone is more favorable than Advanced Biomed.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomed and Billiontoone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomed N/A -92.81% -46.80% Billiontoone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Billiontoone beats Advanced Biomed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomed

Our Mission We are committed to the application research of integrating semiconductor technology and biotechnology. Through the enrichment, capture, and identification of circulating tumor cells and related tumor marker cells in the field of liquid biopsy, we aim to provide cancer patients with rapid and affordable assay products and services. These services include early screening and detection, diagnosis and staging, treatment selection, and patient outcome interventions for cancer. We are a holding company incorporated in the State of Nevada. We operate through Advanced Biomed Taiwan and Advanced Biomed HK. Advanced Biomed Taiwan is responsible for the main operation and the design and development of the company’s primary technologies and products. Since our establishment in 2014, we have been focusing on the integration of multiple interdisciplinary technologies and established our own microfluidic technology platform. Utilizing the physical and molecular biological characteristics of tumor cells, we have developed various advanced and original research through the joint application of semiconductor technology and biotechnology. This includes complex precision structures, dielectric detection, functional microfluidic biochips, microfluidic integrated semiconductor sensors, related application modules, and key components of medical testing equipment. We have also developed a series of medical testing equipment and related products by integrating various functions of microfluidic modules, automation software, and hardware. Our technologies and products can be used for early screening and detection, diagnosis and staging, and treatment of cancer through the detection of circulating tumor cells and related tumor markers in blood samples, capture of single circulating tumor cells, and single-cell sorting and determination. These products provide assistance in treatment selection and patient prognosis intervention once the required licenses and approvals have been obtained. Advanced Biotech HK is our first localized operation company, mainly responsible for market operation and management in China, localized production, product registration, and future local market sales of our products in accordance with relevant local regulations in China. Our Shanghai subsidiary owns some of our R&D equipment and patents and will be responsible for operations related to clinical trials in Mainland China through contract research organizations (“CROs”). In the future, we also plan to establish operation centers in countries and regions in North America and Europe. Our devices, A+Pre, AC-1000, A+CellScan, and A+SCDrop, and three corresponding microfluidic biochips, A+Pre Chip and AC-1000 CTC Enrichment Chip and A+CellScan Chip, are designed to provide rapid and affordable assay products and services to cancer patients. Among them, A+Pre is mainly used to reduce the viscosity of blood samples, and AC-1000 is used to complete the separation and enrichment of circulating tumor cells (“CTCs”) and tumor-related targeted cells in blood samples. The A+CellScan is mainly used for fluorescent labeling and automatic scanning judgment of targeted cells while A+SCDrop preserves the original viability of single cells. Additionally, we have finished the research and development stage for four matching immunostaining kits, A+CTCE, A+CTCM, A+EMT and A+CM, and submitted registration applications in China. The immunostaining kit use antibodies combined with fluorescent groups of different colors to bind to specific proteins on the cell surface or inside the cells. The presence and intensity of fluorescent signals can be observed through a separate fluorescent imaging system, and the expression of the target protein and the cell type can be judged and determined accordingly. Different cell types can be distinguished using multiplexed combined staining with different antibodies. The A+CTCE kit is mainly used to identify epithelial circulating tumor cells, the A+CTCM kit is used to identify mesenchymal circulating tumor cells, the A+EMT kit is mainly used to identify epithelial-to-mesenchymal circulating tumor cells, and the A+CM kit is used to identify tumor-associated macrophages (cancer-associated macrophage-like cells). We also developed a product for early screening of lung cancer, the A+LCGuard Lung Cancer Early Screening Kit (“A+LCGuard”), which is used to assist in the determination of benign and malignant pulmonary nodules. From August 2020 to September 2022, we finalized the research, design, and development of A+LCGuard. A+LCGuard is a Class III medical device and is required to conduct clinical trials before completing the registration process, and we plan to begin A+LCGuard’s clinical research by the end of June 2025. We believe clinical research serves as the foundation for clinical trials, bridging the gap between preclinical studies and large-scale clinical trials. We believe clinical trials enables an understanding of subject recruitment, facilitates the development of appropriate inclusion and exclusion criteria for later stages, and helps verify trial procedures. Additionally, we believe it increases familiarity with the trial products. In June 2025, the Company and the CRO plan to collaborate to draft the clinical research protocol and begin preparing the necessary equipment, consumables, reagent kits, and other materials for the study. By the end of September 2025, we expect that the clinical research protocol may pass ethical review and receive ethics committee approval. Thereafter, we plan to initiate the trial stage of the clinical research, with completion anticipated within six months of October 2025. We believe the results of the clinical research will inform the work plan for future large-scale clinical trials, minimizing waste from an excessively large sample size or insufficient statistical power due to a sample size that is too small. We recognize that the clinical research results may differ from expectations and may not support our expected progression to clinical trials. If so, we plan to promptly optimize the product, adjust participant group selection, and modify the final protocol for large-scale clinical trials. However, we cannot guarantee that any clinical research or trial will meet our anticipated outcomes. Furthermore, delays in obtaining ethical approval or recruiting participants could prevent the clinical research from being completed on schedule. Such delays could subsequently postpone the large-scale clinical trial and ultimately the product launch date. All of our products must go through three steps to receive the required clearance from the National Medical Products Administration of China (“NMPA”) before they can be sold to customers. The three steps are research and development, registration application, and registration review, which must be done in that order. At the registration application stage, we have to assemble all the required application materials, complete clinical trials (if required by NMPA), and work with an NMPA accredited third-party organization to examine our products in accordance with NMPA rules. NMPA will review our application during the registration review period and may request additional information before officially approving or denying our applications. Currently, A+Pre and AC-1000 and their corresponding chips have been cleared by the NMPA; the four matching immunostaining kits and A+SCDrop are under registration review; A+CellScan, A+CellScan Chip, and A+LCGuard are ready to start their registration applications. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not applied for similar clearances from other jurisdictions. We participated in a scientific research project at Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital from July 17, 2019 to December 2021, and completed a total of 123 case studies to test A+Pre, AC-1000 and A+LCGuard. In the study, we selected 123 individuals, and among them, 75 were surgical patients with nodular changes or shadows in the lungs reported by imaging studies and 48 healthy patients without lung nodules reported by imaging studies. 7ml blood samples were taken from test subjects either before the clinical operation (for cancer patients) or after the physical examination (for healthy individuals), and A+Pre, AC-1000, and A+LCGuard kits were used to determine whether there were circulating tumor cells and other tumor markers in the blood samples. Finally, the pathological and physical examination results of the tested individuals were compared with the test results of our products. Our test results achieved 96% sensitivity and 99.9% specificity, which provides the research and development basis for our products. Specifically, A+Pre and AC-1000 were at the research and development stage, and we completed their effectiveness and performance indicators testing through this project. At the same time, A+LCGuard finished its feasibility and functional verification testing. All three products were tested together throughout the entire project. All of our products must be approved by applicable regulatory authorities before being sold to customers. A+Pre and A+CellScan can work with third-party products to achieve their designed objectives. AC-1000 and A+SCDrop may be used together with other devices according to different application scenarios below. For the A+LCGuard early screening kit, it has to be used in combination with A+Pre and AC-1000. Our four staining kits, A+CTCE, A+CM, A+CTCM, and A+EMT, can be used independently or with third-party products. A+Pre, AC-1000, and A+CellScan require the use of our supporting microfluidic chips. · For the analysis of high-viscosity blood samples: A+Pre can be independently used for pretreatment, retaining the original cell activity while preventing blood samples from clogging the equipment pipeline after entering the detection equipment. · For the identification and counting application of circulating tumor cells: blood samples are diluted with A+Pre, and then AC-1000 is used to separate and enrich circulating tumor cells and related tumor markers. The enriched samples are stained, calibrated, and finally identified and counted. We can provide this service to the public if using third-party staining reagents already on the market in China. However, we plan to officially roll out this service once our in-house developed staining reagents, A+CTCE, A+CTCM, A+EMT and A+CM, complete the registration process. The identification and counting of circulating tumor cells and related tumor marker cells can provide auxiliary references for relevant clinical applications. · The capture of circulating tumor cells: we follow the same process as the identification of circulating tumor cells to obtain enriched samples with A+Pre and AC-1000, and then the samples are captured and separated by A+SCDrop to isolate single circulating tumor cells. This service can provide tumor cells with high purity and high activity. · For early screening of lung cancer: peripheral blood samples of the subjects are first obtained, and the target cells are enriched and captured sequentially by A+Pre and AC-1000. After that, A+LCGuard performs cell fluorescence staining on the enriched samples to determine the number of targeted cells, and finally makes a judgment. Due to the different regulatory requirements for the marketing of medical device products and in-vitro diagnostics (“IVD”) products in various regions/countries, it is necessary to complete the registration application and obtain the corresponding license in accordance with the local regulations before engaging in commercial activities in the respective regions/countries (“localization registration”). Afterward, marketing and sales can be carried out. We follow the principle of modularization when design and develop all of our products and equipment so that products and equipment can be produced locally to meet different regulatory requirements. Based on the current development of the early tumor screening and preventive treatment industry and the characteristics of the products we are planning to register and apply in the future, we have adopted the operation model of centralized research and development and localized management. We have started the registration process with the NMPA in China for all of our products. Later on, the Company may establish subsidiaries in the United States and Europe to produce products and carry out product registration. To achieve that, our products must be cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration and go through the conformity assessment process to obtain the Conformite Europeenne marking (“CE marking”) from competent authority in each European Union member state. We are looking for suitable locations in the states of California and Washington for our planned expansion to the North America market. We aim to complete site selection and personnel recruitment in the United States by the end of 2024 and start product registration, testing and production afterward. Our US subsidiary will be responsible for the production and registration of our equipment and related products in the US. Production, testing, and clinical trials in our US market will be conducted in accordance with US regulations, and clinical data from trials conducted in China will not be used to establish product standards. In addition, we plan to break into the European market in 2025 and conduct localized management and operations in accordance with European regulations. In 2025, we also plan to begin the localized registration of our IVD products in Europe. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not conducted any clinical trials for our products. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not commenced sales of our products nor have any revenue-generating products and do not expect sales of revenue-generating product candidates until we have completed clinical development, submitted regulatory filings, and received applicable regulatory approvals for candidate products. Due to differences in regulatory and clinical registration requirements, we may not be able to obtain device and product approvals or provide product service on time. We expect to be in a state of continuous loss for the next two to three years. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada on July 16, 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at No. 689-85, Xiaodong Rd., Yongkang Dist., Tainan City 710, Taiwan.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule. This leap forward addresses a fundamental limitation in healthcare – the inability to detect sparse but clinically crucial disease signals in cfDNA. Our superior technology platform(1) has enabled us to build category-defining prenatal and oncology products. Our products reveal actionable insights from a simple blood draw that are fundamentally changing how diseases are diagnosed and treated, leading to a paradigm shift in personalized medicine. We believe our novel smNGS platform technologies combined with our AI-enhanced integrated workflow, allows us to push the technology frontier forward and deliver on the full promise of non-invasive liquid biopsy, which we estimate has an annual market opportunity of over $100 billion in the United States alone(2). Founded with the mission to remove the fear of the unknown through powerful and accessible smNGS-based diagnostics, we have swiftly transitioned from a research and development (R&D) focused company to a proven commercial organization. In 2019, we launched our first prenatal product, UNITY. UNITY is the first non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) that uses cfDNA to provide fetal risk assessment for recessive conditions such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and cystic fibrosis (CF) without requiring a paternal sample or invasive procedures such as amniocentesis. Since then, we have established ourselves as a leader in the prenatal testing market and expanded our UNITY offering to cover comprehensive prenatal genetic needs from a single maternal blood draw. While we know of competitors working to develop and launch competing NIPTs for recessive conditions, we believe the differentiation of our smNGS technology and five years of accumulated data and publications will allow us to maintain our competitive advantage as this type of testing becomes the standard of care and significantly improves patient outcomes(3). In the oncology setting, ultrasensitive tests with real-time insights are required to effectively detect, diagnose, and treat patients with a diverse range of mutations and solid tumor types across the cancer care continuum. In 2023, we successfully leveraged our smNGS platform to launch two complementary pan-cancer liquid biopsy tests – Northstar Select and Northstar Response. Our Northstar Select test is used to guide therapy selection and has been shown to detect over 50% more actionable solid tumor mutations than conventional liquid biopsies(4),(5). Based on our knowledge of all widely available tests, Northstar Response is the only methylation-based assay that quantifies the amount of cancer (tumor burden) at the single molecule level without requiring a tissue biopsy, enabling real-time monitoring of patient response to therapy with unprecedented precision. Our Northstar tests give physicians extraordinary visibility into cancer profile and treatment response, enabling more informed and earlier treatment decisions that can fundamentally alter patient outcomes. Our business momentum is evidenced by our rapidly scaling commercial success and improving operational efficiency. Of approximately one million smNGS-based tests that we have processed since our initial launch, over 50% of them, or approximately 508,000 tests, were processed within the last 12 months ended June 30, 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we generated revenue of $152.6 million, representing 113% year-over-year growth, with a gross margin of 53% and net loss of $41.6 million. We have incurred losses since inception, including a net loss of $41.6 million and $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and we had an accumulated deficit of $286.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Our loss from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025 was $22.8 million and $3.9 million, respectively. Our business model has demonstrated improving operational leverage, which has enabled us to reach, on a non-GAAP income from operations basis, positive operating income after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025. During this period, we generated revenue of $125.5 million, representing 82% year-over-year revenue growth as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a gross margin of 65%. This translated to a non-GAAP income from operations of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which represented an improvement of approximately $20.1 million. Backed by our commitment to continued innovation and high-quality execution, we aim to lead the next wave of advancements in precision diagnostics, delivering profound benefits to patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system. (1) Our smNGS platform overcomes the technical noise that restrains the traditional NGS testing methods used by other diagnostic companies. (2) Half of this addressable market includes early detection, an area in which we have not yet begun specific product development or commercial sales, but we believe will be strongly enabled by our existing technology platform. (3) This is based on (i) our six months ended June 30, 2025 prenatal testing revenue as compared to the publicly disclosed prenatal testing revenue of Myriad Genetics, one of the largest laboratories for prenatal diagnostic testing, and (ii) recent ACOG practice advisory changes for RhD and fetal antigen NIPT have specifically cited our publications, resulting in changes to the standard of care. (4) Bower, X., Wignall, J., Varga, M. G., Zhu, J., O’Sullivan, M., Searle, N. E., Hong, L. K., Dogruluk, T., Li, Z., Farmer, T. E., Rosas-Linhard, E., Luong, J., Lin, E., Simon, M. E., Tsao, D. S., Bosch, J. R. T., Palmer, G., Gajra, A., Huynh, C., & Zhou, W. (2025). Validation of a liquid biopsy assay with increased sensitivity for clinical comprehensive genomic profiling. The Journal of Liquid Biopsy, 100322. (5) More than 50% more actionable/reportable mutations when compared to the comparator products in the aggregate. Actual percentages may vary depending on the individual comparator test. Our principal executive offices are located in Menlo Park, CA.

