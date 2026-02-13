Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target to $30.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $996.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 5.85.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.75 million. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $232,349.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,727.12. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 9,750 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $224,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,873.88. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,256 shares of company stock worth $547,198 over the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 359,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,452,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 290,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,299,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

