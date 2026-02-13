Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $195.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $143.17 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,339,180. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total transaction of $269,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.