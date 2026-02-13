Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives $250.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after buying an additional 270,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 172,991 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 36,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO opened at $271.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.54. Enpro has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

