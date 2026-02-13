Atria Investments Inc Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 594,705 shares in the company, valued at $37,365,315.15. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $82,118.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,550,373.57. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,814. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Trading Down 10.7%

ROL stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

