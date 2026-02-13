Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 12,421 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

